School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Dec. 16
Breakfast: Hot cereal, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 17
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, chips, ranch beans, fruit, Christmas dessert.
(Christmas break, classes resume Jan. 3.)
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled chicken sandwich, salad, cookie, fruit.
(Christmas break)
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Dec. 16
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 17
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage-gravy, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, cookie, fruit.
(Christmas break)
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 16 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.
Friday, Dec. 17 – Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.
Monday, Dec. 20 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 – Baked ham, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Sausage/egg casserole, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and jelly, fruited jello.
Thursday, Dec. 23 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.
Friday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
