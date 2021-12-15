School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Dec. 16

Breakfast: Hot cereal, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 17

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, chips, ranch beans, fruit, Christmas dessert.

(Christmas break, classes resume Jan. 3.)

Whitebead School

Thursday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled chicken sandwich, salad, cookie, fruit.

(Christmas break)

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Dec. 16

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 17

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage-gravy, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, cookie, fruit.

(Christmas break)

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Dec. 16 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.

Friday, Dec. 17 – Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.

Monday, Dec. 20 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – Baked ham, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Sausage/egg casserole, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and jelly, fruited jello.

Thursday, Dec. 23 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.

Friday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

