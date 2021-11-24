School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Monday, Nov. 29
Breakfast: Chocolate long john, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Breakfast: Hot breakfast cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Meatball subs, fries, carrots, fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 3
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickle, fries, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Monday, Nov. 29
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, biscuit, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef and bean enchiladas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 3
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt.
Lunch: Pulled pork, BBQ baked beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day.
Friday, Nov. 26 – Thanksgiving break.
Monday, Nov. 29 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, potato salad, cherry crisp.
Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrots/raisin salad, biscuit, peaches.
Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Loaded baked potato with ham, strawberries and banana slices, broccoli and cheese soup, crackers, brownie.
Thursday, Dec. 2 – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Friday, Dec. 3 – Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
