School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Monday, Nov. 29

Breakfast: Chocolate long john, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Hot breakfast cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Meatball subs, fries, carrots, fruit.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 3

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickle, fries, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Monday, Nov. 29

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots, fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, biscuit, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef and bean enchiladas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 3

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt.

Lunch: Pulled pork, BBQ baked beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, Nov. 26 – Thanksgiving break.

Monday, Nov. 29 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, potato salad, cherry crisp.

Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrots/raisin salad, biscuit, peaches.

Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Loaded baked potato with ham, strawberries and banana slices, broccoli and cheese soup, crackers, brownie.

Thursday, Dec. 2 – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.

Friday, Dec. 3 – Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you