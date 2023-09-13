Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Friday, Sept. 15
No School.
Monday, Sept. 18
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, bagel, fruit.
Lunch: Chili dogs, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, beans, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese, chips, fruit, wacky cake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 15
No School
Monday, Sept. 18
Breakfast: Muffin, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Bacon ranch mac and cheese, green beans, baby carrots, breadstick, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti and meat sauce, caesar salad, cucumber slices, breadstick, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Waffle and syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, seasoned potatoes, baby carrots, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Breakfast calzone, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Nacho bar with beef, queso and tortilla chips, chili beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese tots, salad, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookie, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 14 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, mixed vegetables, broccoli cheddar soup, bread, bar or crumble.
Friday, Sept. 15 – Pot roast with vegetables, Brussels sprout, bread, pudding or jello.
Monday, Sept. 18 – Chili with or without beans, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, bread, yogurt/fruit parfait.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Pizza or calzone. tossed salad, beets or mixed vegetable, bread, cookie.
Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Baked chicken, cucumber salad, creamed spinach, macaroni and tomatoes, cake.
Thursday, Sept. 21 – Chef salad, soup, cottage cheese with fruit, bread, pudding or jello.
Friday, Sept. 22 – Goulash, pea salad, carrots, bread, bar or cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
