School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and pickles, French fries, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Friday, Sept. 17
Parent-Teacher Conferences
Monday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Crunchy beef tacos with salsa, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, rice, beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, roll, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, hashbrown, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Biscuits and sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, baked potato, corn, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 17
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, dessert, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: Cinnamon apple, pancakes, cereal.
Lunch: Orange chicken, lo mein noodles, teriyaki glazed carrots, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Kolache ham and cheese, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nacho bar with queso, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, chips, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Fruit pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese tots, sticky bun, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, Italian salad, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Pop tart, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, baked potato, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 17
No School
Monday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Orange chicken, lo mein noodles, teriyaki glazed carrots, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nacho bar with queso, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, chips, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese tots, sticky bun, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, Italian salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 16
Baked chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn, dinner roll, apricots.
Friday, Sept. 17
Sliced baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, brownie.
Monday, Sept. 20
Taco salad with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, black beans, peaches, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, watermelon or fruit in season.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat sliced bread, applesauce.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.
Friday, Sept. 24
Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
