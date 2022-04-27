School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 28
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese hot dot, fries, ranch beans, fruit.
Friday, April 29
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, French fries, baked beans, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, April 28
Breakfast: Pancakes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted chicken, potato wedges, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, April 29
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, April 28
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, pudding, fruit.
Friday, April 29
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.
Monday, May 2
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meast sauce, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Tuesday, May 3
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, garden salad, fruit.
Wednesday, May 4
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Beef and bean enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, May 5
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, May 6
Breakfast: Donut holes, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, krinkle kut fries, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 28 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.
Friday, April 29 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.
Monday, May 2 – Chicken alfredo, glazed carrots, lima beans, dinner roll, brownies.
Tuesday, May 3 – Creamed sausage and biscuits, hash brown potatoes, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, May 4 – Pasta, bee and tomato casserole, sliced cucumbers and onion salad, Spanish green beans, garlic roll, Texas chocolate sheet cake.
Thursday, May 5 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eyed peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.
Friday, May 6 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
