School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, April 28

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Chili cheese hot dot, fries, ranch beans, fruit.

Friday, April 29

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger, French fries, baked beans, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Thursday, April 28

Breakfast: Pancakes, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Roasted chicken, potato wedges, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, April 29

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, April 28

Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, pudding, fruit.

Friday, April 29

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.

Monday, May 2

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meast sauce, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.

Tuesday, May 3

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, garden salad, fruit.

Wednesday, May 4

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Beef and bean enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, May 5

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Friday, May 6

Breakfast: Donut holes, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, krinkle kut fries, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, April 28 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.

Friday, April 29 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.

Monday, May 2 – Chicken alfredo, glazed carrots, lima beans, dinner roll, brownies.

Tuesday, May 3 – Creamed sausage and biscuits, hash brown potatoes, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, May 4 – Pasta, bee and tomato casserole, sliced cucumbers and onion salad, Spanish green beans, garlic roll, Texas chocolate sheet cake.

Thursday, May 5 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eyed peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.

Friday, May 6 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

