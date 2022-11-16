School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link.
Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and dressing with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll, pumpkin pie with topping.
(Thanksgiving break the week of Nov. 21-25)
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, peaches.
Lunch: Pizza bar, salad, baby carrots, applesauce.
Friday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, cucumber slices, fruit.
(Thanksgiving break the week of Nov. 21-25)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.
Friday, Nov. 18 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.
Monday, Nov. 21 – Polish sausage, cabbage or sauerkraut, corn, roll or cornbread, pudding.
Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Club sandwich with lettuce, tomato and onion, pea salad, cookie.
Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Mexican casserole with beans and tortillas, zucchini and squash, salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving break.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
