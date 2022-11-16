School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link.

Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey and dressing with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll, pumpkin pie with topping.

(Thanksgiving break the week of Nov. 21-25)

Whitebead School

Thursday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, peaches.

Lunch: Pizza bar, salad, baby carrots, applesauce.

Friday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, cucumber slices, fruit.

(Thanksgiving break the week of Nov. 21-25)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Nov. 17 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.

Friday, Nov. 18 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.

Monday, Nov. 21 – Polish sausage, cabbage or sauerkraut, corn, roll or cornbread, pudding.

Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Club sandwich with lettuce, tomato and onion, pea salad, cookie.

Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Mexican casserole with beans and tortillas, zucchini and squash, salsa, fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving break.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

