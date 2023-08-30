Menus

Pauls Valley

Public Schools

Thursday, Aug. 31

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Hot dogs with chili and cheese, tater tots, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Friday, Sept. 1

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, salsa, fruit.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Beef taco, rice, beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit.

Friday, Sept. 8

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Aug. 31 – Sliced ham or pork chop, gravy, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, bread, bar or cobbler.

Friday, Sept. 1 – Lasagna, salad, corn, bread, cookie.

Monday, Sept. 4 – Labor Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Dorito casserole or beef tamale pie, zucchini, corn, bar or brownie.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Biscuits, sausage, egg, potatoes o’brien, gravy, cottage cheese with fruit, bread, cookie.

Thursday, Sept. 7 – Chicken or turkey with dressing, gravy, sweet potato, green beans or green bean casserole, bread, cranberry sauce, pie.

Friday, Sept. 8 – BBQ sandwich, pork and beans, oven fried okra or potato salad, bread, pudding or jello.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

