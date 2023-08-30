Pauls Valley
Public Schools
Thursday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Hot dogs with chili and cheese, tater tots, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 1
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Sept. 4
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, rice, beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Aug. 31 – Sliced ham or pork chop, gravy, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, bread, bar or cobbler.
Friday, Sept. 1 – Lasagna, salad, corn, bread, cookie.
Monday, Sept. 4 – Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Dorito casserole or beef tamale pie, zucchini, corn, bar or brownie.
Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Biscuits, sausage, egg, potatoes o’brien, gravy, cottage cheese with fruit, bread, cookie.
Thursday, Sept. 7 – Chicken or turkey with dressing, gravy, sweet potato, green beans or green bean casserole, bread, cranberry sauce, pie.
Friday, Sept. 8 – BBQ sandwich, pork and beans, oven fried okra or potato salad, bread, pudding or jello.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
