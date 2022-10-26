School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos, beans, fruit, peach cobbler.
Friday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Oct. 31
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit, Halloween dessert.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Pulled pork, loaded baked potato, dinner roll, salad, peaches.
Friday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, oranges.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, cucumber slices, ranch, applesauce.
Monday, Oct. 31
Breakfast: Pancakes, cereal, applesauce.
Lunch: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, baby carrots, peaches.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, apple.
Lunch: Pulled pork, loaded baked potato, dinner roll, salad, peaches.
Friday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, cucumber slices, ranch, applesauce.
Monday, Oct. 31
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, applesauce.
Lunch: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, baby carrots, peaches.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 27 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, orange slices, hash browns, cookie.
Friday, Oct. 28 – Three cheese ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.
Monday, Oct. 31 – Beef stroganoff, French green beans, carrots, roll, cobbler.
Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Meatloaf, cabbage, mashed potatoes, roll, cookie..
Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Pepperoni pizza casserole, tomato/onion and cucumber salad, steamed broccoli, pudding/jello.
Thursday, Nov. 3 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheese soup, salad, crackers, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 4 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.