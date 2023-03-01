School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 2
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Friday, March 3
No School
Monday, March 6
Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Burrito with cheese, salsa, beans, rice, fruit, pudding.
Tuesday, March 7
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, salad, fruit, wacky cake.
Wednesday, March 8
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Tater tot casserole, green beans, fruit, hot roll.
Thursday, March 9
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 10
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwiches, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 2 – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, bar.
Friday, March 3 – BLT or grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad, pudding or gelatin.
Monday, March 6 – Beef or chicken enchiladas, Mexican corn, cauliflower salad, pudding or flan.
Tuesday, March 7 – Oven fried steak with gravy, au gratin potatoes, zucchini and squash, roll, cobbler.
Wednesday, March 8 – Breakfast casserole, strawberries and bananas, tomato slices, biscuit, bar.
Thursday, March 9 – Ham or turkey chef's salad, potato soup, crackers, cake.
Friday, March 10 – Beef goulash, pea salad, copper penny carrots, cornbread, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
