School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

March 17-18

Spring Break

Monday, March 21

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and salsa, beans, rice, fruit.

Tuesday, March 22

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash brown, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, garlic stick, dark green salad, fruit.

Wednesday, March 23

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday, March 24

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, peach cobbler.

Friday, March 25

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, dark green salad, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

March 17-18

Spring Break

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

March 17-18

Spring Break

Monday, March 21

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, March 22

Breakfast: Uncrustable, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Wednesday, March 23

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Beef nacho bar with beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, March 24

Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, fruit.

Friday, March 25

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, Italian salad, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, March 17 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.

Friday, March 18 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.

Monday, March 21 – Chicken alfredo, glazed carrots, lima beans, dinner roll, brownies.

Tuesday, March 22 – Creamed sausage and biscuits, hash brown potatoes, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, March 23 – Pasta beef and tomato casserole, sliced cucumbers and onion salad, Spanish green beans, garlic roll, Texas chocolate sheet cake.

Thursday, March 24 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eyed peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.

Friday, March 25 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

