School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
March 17-18
Spring Break
Monday, March 21
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and salsa, beans, rice, fruit.
Tuesday, March 22
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash brown, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, garlic stick, dark green salad, fruit.
Wednesday, March 23
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, March 24
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, peach cobbler.
Friday, March 25
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, dark green salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
March 17-18
Spring Break
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
March 17-18
Spring Break
Monday, March 21
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, March 22
Breakfast: Uncrustable, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Wednesday, March 23
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar with beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, March 24
Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, fruit.
Friday, March 25
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, Italian salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 17 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.
Friday, March 18 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.
Monday, March 21 – Chicken alfredo, glazed carrots, lima beans, dinner roll, brownies.
Tuesday, March 22 – Creamed sausage and biscuits, hash brown potatoes, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, March 23 – Pasta beef and tomato casserole, sliced cucumbers and onion salad, Spanish green beans, garlic roll, Texas chocolate sheet cake.
Thursday, March 24 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eyed peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.
Friday, March 25 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
