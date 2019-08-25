Elmore City-Pernell

Aug. 26-30

Monday

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Soft beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ chicken flatbread, baby carrots, garden salad, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries,, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Aug. 26-30

Monday

Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, rolls, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, peas, garlic bread, salad, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Meatball subs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, wacky cake.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, refried beans, rice, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Aug. 26-30

Monday

Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, green peas, carrots with ranch, orange wedges.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Donut holes, mandarin oranges.

Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, steamed carrots, hot roll, diced peaches.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Diced ham, biscuit and gravy, apple wedges.

Lunch: Chicken ziti, green beans, salad and ranch, garlic bread stick, diced pears.

Thursday

Breakfast: Muffins, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Breakfast: Mini waffles, blueberries.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, salad and ranch, fruit, cookie.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Aug. 26

Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipping.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Pork chop with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Turkey and swiss sandwich with tomato, onion and lettuce, green pea salad, bread pudding.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.

Friday, Aug. 30

Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas with cream.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

