Elmore City-Pernell
Aug. 26-30
Monday
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Soft beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ chicken flatbread, baby carrots, garden salad, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries,, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Aug. 26-30
Monday
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, rolls, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, peas, garlic bread, salad, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Meatball subs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, wacky cake.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, refried beans, rice, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Aug. 26-30
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, green peas, carrots with ranch, orange wedges.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Donut holes, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, steamed carrots, hot roll, diced peaches.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Diced ham, biscuit and gravy, apple wedges.
Lunch: Chicken ziti, green beans, salad and ranch, garlic bread stick, diced pears.
Thursday
Breakfast: Muffins, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Breakfast: Mini waffles, blueberries.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, salad and ranch, fruit, cookie.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Aug. 26
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipping.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Turkey and swiss sandwich with tomato, onion and lettuce, green pea salad, bread pudding.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, Aug. 30
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas with cream.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
