School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Feb. 27
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash brown, ham, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef enchiladas, rice, refried beans, salsa, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Beef hot dog, French fries, salad, peaches.
Friday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheese personal pizza, baby carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce.
Monday, Feb. 27
Breakfast: Toast, sausage patty, cereal, applesauce.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Breakfast: Muffin, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, chili beans, chips and salsa, apple.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Feb. 23 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato soup, oatmeal cookies.
Monday, Feb. 27 – Salisbury steak with gravy, baked sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, dinner roll, cake.
Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Sausage biscuit with gravy, hash browns, canned peaches with cottage cheese, fruit.
Wednesday, March 1 – BBQ sandwich, cole slaw, baked beans, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, March 2 – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, bar.
Friday, March 3 – BLT or grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad, pudding or gelatin.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.