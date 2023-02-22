School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Feb. 23

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday, Feb. 24

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit, brownie.

Monday, Feb. 27

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash brown, ham, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef enchiladas, rice, refried beans, salsa, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Whitebead School

Thursday, Feb. 23

Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, cereal, apple.

Lunch: Beef hot dog, French fries, salad, peaches.

Friday, Feb. 24

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheese personal pizza, baby carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce.

Monday, Feb. 27

Breakfast: Toast, sausage patty, cereal, applesauce.

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, salad, peaches.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Breakfast: Muffin, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, chili beans, chips and salsa, apple.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato soup, oatmeal cookies.

Monday, Feb. 27 – Salisbury steak with gravy, baked sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, dinner roll, cake.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Sausage biscuit with gravy, hash browns, canned peaches with cottage cheese, fruit.

Wednesday, March 1 – BBQ sandwich, cole slaw, baked beans, fruit cobbler.

Thursday, March 2 – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, bar.

Friday, March 3 – BLT or grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad, pudding or gelatin.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

