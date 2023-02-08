School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Feb. 9
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos with meat, cheese, salsa and beans, rice, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles, oven fries, baked beans, fruit, cookie.
Monday, Feb. 13
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit, Valentine dessert.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Vegetable beef soup, cornbread, salad, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, refried beans, salsa, fruit, wacky cake.
Friday, Feb. 17
No School
Whitebead School
Thursday, Feb. 9
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, BBQ baked beans, baby carrots, peaches.
Friday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Toast, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, Italian salad, applesauce.
Monday, Feb. 13
Breakfast: Cinnamon toasted bagel, cereal, applesauce.
Lunch: Ham and cheese melt, tomato soup, green beans, peaches.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Breakfast: Toast, breakfast bowl, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ chicken, dinner roll, garden salad, baby carrots, apple.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, peaches.
Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Toast and yogurt, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Corn dog, seasoned potato wedges, corn, peaches.
Friday, Feb. 17
No School
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Feb. 9 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, pudding.
Friday, Feb. 10 – Polish sausage, cabbage or sauerkraut, potato wedges, ambrosia.
Monday, Feb. 13 – Open face roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussel sprouts, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Chicken alfredo, broccoli, salad, garlic bread, cake.
Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Breaded fish or fish sticks, tomato-onion-cucumber salad, spinach, dinner roll, cookie.
Thursday, Feb. 16 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.
Friday, Feb. 17 – Ham and turkey sandwich, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
