School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 4
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday, March 5
No School
Monday, March 8
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green beans, salad, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, March 9
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, March 10
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Hot dogs, chips, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, wacky cake.
Thursday, March 11
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, March 12
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
(Spring break is March 15-19)
Whitebead School
Thursday, March 4
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 5
No School
Monday, March 8
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, March 9
Breakfast: Mini waffle, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, pinto beans, salad, chips, salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, March 10
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, hot roll, fruit.
Thursday, March 11
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburgers, baked beans, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 12
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit.
(Spring break is March 15-19)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 4
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, banana nut bread.
Friday, March 5
Breakfast casserole, orange wedges, sliced tomatoes, biscuit with gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.
Monday, March 8
Sliced ham, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, green peas and carrots, dinner roll, peach cobbler.
Tuesday, March 9
Chicken and dumplings, black eyed peas, broccoli, hot roll, jello with fruit or cinnamon.
Wednesday, March 10
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Thursday, March 11
Turkey or chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Friday, March 12
Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, peaches, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
