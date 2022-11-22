School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving break
Friday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving break
Monday, Nov. 28
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Vegetable soup, cornbread, pickle spear, peach crisp.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos, beans, fruit, pudding with topping.
Friday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with pickle, lettuce, tomato and cheese, tater tots, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving break
Friday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving break
Monday, Nov. 28
Breakfast: Pancakes, applesauce.
Lunch: Cheeseburger mac, bread stick, green beans, romaine salad, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, tortilla chips, salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, peaches.
Lunch: Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving break.
Monday, Nov. 28 – Chef salad with ham and turkey, vegetable soup, fruit, crackers, cake.
Tuesday, Nov. 29 – Chicken and dumplings, carrots, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Chicken or beef stir fry with vegetables and rice, pineapple, chow mein noodles, cookie.
Thursday, Dec. 1 – Roast beef open face sandwich, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, Texas toast, pudding/jello.
Friday, Dec. 2 – Ranchers chicken or chicken strips, California mixed vegetables, tater tots, roll, cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
