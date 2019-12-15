Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Dec. 16-18
Monday
Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Enchiladas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked beans, tater tots, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Dec. 16-20
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash brown, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger stew, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll, fruit, Christmas dessert.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
(Christmas holiday break through Jan. 6, 2020.)
Whitebead School
Dec. 16-20
Monday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffin, strawberry cup.
Lunch: Cheese nachos, diced chicken, salsa, pinto beans, peach cup.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancakes, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, green beans, assorted fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Roasted turkey, potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll, Christmas cake.
Friday
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Corn dog, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.
(Christmas holiday break through Jan. 6, 2020.)
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Dec. 16
Three-cheese ziti with beef, buttered brussels sprout, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raisin salad, cornbread, brownie.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Dec. 20
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, mac and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
