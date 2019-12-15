Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Dec. 16-18

Monday

Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Enchiladas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked beans, tater tots, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Dec. 16-20

Monday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash brown, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger stew, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll, fruit, Christmas dessert.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

(Christmas holiday break through Jan. 6, 2020.)

Whitebead School

Dec. 16-20

Monday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, dried cranberries.

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Muffin, strawberry cup.

Lunch: Cheese nachos, diced chicken, salsa, pinto beans, peach cup.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancakes, mandarin oranges.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, green beans, assorted fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Roasted turkey, potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll, Christmas cake.

Friday

Breakfast: Dutch waffle, cinnamon apples.

Lunch: Corn dog, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.

(Christmas holiday break through Jan. 6, 2020.)

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Dec. 16

Three-cheese ziti with beef, buttered brussels sprout, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raisin salad, cornbread, brownie.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.

Friday, Dec. 20

Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, mac and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

