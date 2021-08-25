School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Aug. 26
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit, white cake.
Monday, Aug. 30
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, burrito, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos, rice, beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara sauce, green beans, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 3
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Aug. 26
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Kolache, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baby carrots with ranch, freeze pop, fruit.
Monday, Aug. 30
Breakfast: Pancakes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Baked ham and cheese sub, baby carrots with ranch, chips, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Banana split parfait, cereal.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Aug. 26
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Kolache, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baby carrots with ranch, freeze pop, fruit.
Monday, Aug. 30
Breakfast: Pancakes, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, green beans, garlic knot, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Banana split parfait.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, baby carrots and ranch, tater tots, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 3
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Aug. 26
Chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, copper penny carrots, cornbread, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, Aug. 27
Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.
Monday, Aug. 30
Club sandwich with ham and turkey, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onions, potato salad, cantaloupe or strawberries.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Baked turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Scrambled eggs with sausage, tomato slices, orange wedges, biscuit, cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Chicken spaghetti, corn, tossed salad with dressing, dinner roll, vanilla pudding with sliced bananas.
Friday, Sept. 3
Red beans and ham, zucchini and tomatoes, greens of choice, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. With the return of dine-in the drive-thru service has ended.
