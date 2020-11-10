Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Ham sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 13
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin dessert.
Monday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with white gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, fruit, cheese chunks and crackers, peach cobbler.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday, Nov. 20
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 13
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.
Monday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dogs, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Mini waffles, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted turkey, potatoes with gravy, green beans, hot roll, chocolate cake, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, chips, salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 20
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, caesar salad, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 13
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ mini meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Fito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Oatmeal with toppings, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken pita, baby carrots, caesar salad, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, pickle spear, cole slaw, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 20
Breakfast: Donut, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey breast, dinner roll, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, pumpkin pie, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 12
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry/banana jello.
Friday, Nov. 13
Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Monday, Nov. 16
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onion and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipped topping.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Pork chops with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Turkey and swiss sandwich, green pea salad, tomatoes, onions and lettuce, bread pudding.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, Nov. 20
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas and cream.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
