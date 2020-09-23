Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 25
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green beans, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, French fries, ranch beans, fruit, sugar cookie.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Friday, Oct. 2
No School
Whitebead School
Thursday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit cup.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 25
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit cup.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit cup.
Lunch: Hot dog, carrots with ranch, corn, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit cup.
Lunch: Tacos, pinto beans, salad, chips with salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit cup.
Lunch: Chicken patty, potato wedges, green beans, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 25
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, pancake, potatoes, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: Yogurt, muffin, fruit.
Lunch: Country fried steak sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, apple.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, salad, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Breakfast (Grab N Go): Pancake on a stick or pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 2
Breakfast: French toast sticks or breakfast bar, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 24
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Sept. 25
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Monday, Sept. 28
Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Meat loaf, stewed cabbage, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Ranchers chicken, cauliflower, whole kernel corn, sliced bread, iced cake.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream tomato soup, crackers, cherry/banana jello.
Friday, Oct. 2
Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.