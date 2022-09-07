School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday: Sept. 8

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito with sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Loaded nachos, beans, salsa, cinnamon apple.

Friday, Sept. 9

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit, white cake.

Monday, Sept. 12

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green peas, salad, fruit, pudding with topping.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt.

Lunch: Chili cheese dog, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.

Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Friday, Sept. 16

No School.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Sept. 8

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.

Lunch: Mexican pizza, salad, chili beans, peaches.

Friday, Sept. 9

Breakfast: Donut, apple.

Lunch: Personal pizza, baby carrots with ranch, salad, applesauce.

Monday, Sept. 12

Breakfast: Pancake bites, applesauce.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mach and cheese, salad, baby carrots, peaches.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, homemade tomato soup, salad, apple

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, peaches.

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, salad, oranges.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple

Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked beans, French fries, applesauce.

Friday, Sept. 16

No School.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Sept. 8 – Roast beef open face sandwich, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, Texas toast, pudding/jello.

Friday, Sept. 9 – Ranchers chicken or chicken strips, California mixed vegetables, tater tots, roll, cobbler.

Monday, Sept. 12 – Taco salad with tortilla chips, beans, Mexi-corn, fruit.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Chicken spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, peas, roll, cake.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Chili cheese dog, cauliflower, potato wedges, cookie.

Thursday, Sept. 15 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, orange slices, hash browns, cookie.

Friday, Sept. 16 – Three-cheese ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you