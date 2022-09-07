School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday: Sept. 8
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito with sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos, beans, salsa, cinnamon apple.
Friday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit, white cake.
Monday, Sept. 12
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green peas, salad, fruit, pudding with topping.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt.
Lunch: Chili cheese dog, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Friday, Sept. 16
No School.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.
Lunch: Mexican pizza, salad, chili beans, peaches.
Friday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Donut, apple.
Lunch: Personal pizza, baby carrots with ranch, salad, applesauce.
Monday, Sept. 12
Breakfast: Pancake bites, applesauce.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mach and cheese, salad, baby carrots, peaches.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, homemade tomato soup, salad, apple
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, peaches.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, salad, oranges.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked beans, French fries, applesauce.
Friday, Sept. 16
No School.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 8 – Roast beef open face sandwich, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, Texas toast, pudding/jello.
Friday, Sept. 9 – Ranchers chicken or chicken strips, California mixed vegetables, tater tots, roll, cobbler.
Monday, Sept. 12 – Taco salad with tortilla chips, beans, Mexi-corn, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Chicken spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, peas, roll, cake.
Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Chili cheese dog, cauliflower, potato wedges, cookie.
Thursday, Sept. 15 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, orange slices, hash browns, cookie.
Friday, Sept. 16 – Three-cheese ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
