Elmore City-Pernell

Sept. 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Meatball sub, Italian salad, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Seasoned chicken breast, BBQ baked beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast scramble, toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pasta, green beans, bread stick, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, iced sugar cookie, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Sept. 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast bagel with egg, sausage and cheese, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, roll, fruit, apple crisp.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Nachos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ sandwich, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, chocolate chip cookies.

Whitebead School

Sept. 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, strawberry cups.

Lunch: BBQ sandwich, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Muffin, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Baked potato with cheese and ham, steamed broccoli, hot roll, pears.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, blueberries.

Lunch: Cheese nachos, chicken and salsa, salad with ranch, pinto beans, apple wedges.

Thursday

Breakfast: Pancakes orange wedges.

Lunch: Lasagna, salad, green beans, garlic bread stick, apple crisp.

Friday

Breakfast: Cereal, assorted fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, corn, carrots and ranch, mixed berry cup.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Sept. 9

Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion salad, cream broccoli soup, chocolate poke cake.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, pound cake with whipped topping.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.

Friday, Sept. 13

Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

