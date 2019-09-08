Elmore City-Pernell
Sept. 9-13
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Meatball sub, Italian salad, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Seasoned chicken breast, BBQ baked beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast scramble, toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, green beans, bread stick, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, iced sugar cookie, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Sept. 9-13
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast bagel with egg, sausage and cheese, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, roll, fruit, apple crisp.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, chocolate chip cookies.
Whitebead School
Sept. 9-13
Monday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, strawberry cups.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffin, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Baked potato with cheese and ham, steamed broccoli, hot roll, pears.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, blueberries.
Lunch: Cheese nachos, chicken and salsa, salad with ranch, pinto beans, apple wedges.
Thursday
Breakfast: Pancakes orange wedges.
Lunch: Lasagna, salad, green beans, garlic bread stick, apple crisp.
Friday
Breakfast: Cereal, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, corn, carrots and ranch, mixed berry cup.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Sept. 9
Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion salad, cream broccoli soup, chocolate poke cake.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, pound cake with whipped topping.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.
Friday, Sept. 13
Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
