School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese hot dog, fries, ranch beans, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownies.
Monday, Feb. 28
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, hash brown.
Lunch: Taco salad, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit, wacky cake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ chicken sandwich, green beans, French fries, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Donut holes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, caesar salad, fruit.
Monday, Feb. 28
Breakfast: Sausage and cheese bagel sandwich, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, potato wedges, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ chicken, baked potato bar, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, caesar salad, fruit.
Monday, Feb. 28
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, fruit.
Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Feb. 24 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday, Feb. 25 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, oatmeal cookies.
Monday, Feb. 28 – Sausage and egg casserole with gravy, sliced tomatoes, biscuit, mixed fruit.
Tuesday, March 1 – Spaghetti and meat sauce, tossed salad with tomatoes, corn, garlic toast, blushing pears or peaches.
Wednesday, March 2 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni salad, green peas, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, March 3 – Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, dinner roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Friday, March 4 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed green salad with tomatoes, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
