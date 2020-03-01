Elmore City-Pernell Schools

March 2-6

Monday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic breadstick, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajita, tortilla chips, salsa, refried beans, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Calzone, marinara, Italian salad, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

March 2-6

Monday

Breakfast: Breakfast, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, cereal, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey sandwiches, baked chips, lettuce, tomato, pickle spear, fruit, cookie.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad, refried beans with cheese, rice, lettuce, tomato, salsa, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, tomato, lettuce and pickles, oven potatoes, fruit, brownie.

Friday

No School

Whitebead School

March 2-6

Monday

Breakfast: Green eggs and ham, biscuit, blueberries.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, carrots and ranch, corn, diced peaches.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, cinnamon apples.

Lunch: Tacos, salad and ranch, pinto beans, chips and salsa, applesauce.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, sliced strawberries.

Lunch: Hamburger, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, pickle, carrots and ranch, diced pears, cookie.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, mandarin oranges.

Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, green peas, assorted fruit.

Friday

No School

Parent/Teacher Conferences

8:30 a.m. to noon

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, March 2

Frito chili pie, marinated cucumbers and onion, chips, sliced strawberries and banana, oatmeal raisin cookie.

Tuesday, March 3

Chicken stir fry with vegetables, steamed carrots, rice, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, March 4

Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.

Thursday, March 5

Club sandwich, pea salad, cream of tomato soup, crackers, banana pudding.

Friday, March 6

Mexican casserole, refried beans, corn, tortilla chips, cake with icing.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

