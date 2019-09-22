Elmore City-Pernell

Sept. 23-27

Monday

Breakfast: Waffle and toppings, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, baby carrots fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Waffle, scrambled eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, bread stick, green beans, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, caesar salad, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Sept. 23-27

Monday

Breakfast: Long johns, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Riblet sandwiches, tater tots, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Crunchy tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Charburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Sept. 23-27

Monday

Breakfast: Cereal, assorted fruit.

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce, tomato, cheese, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancakes, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, corn, hot roll, diced peaches.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Muffin, mandarin oranges.

Lunch: Chicken fajita, chips and salsa, pinto beans, salad and ranch, pineapple tidbits.

Thursday

Breakfast: Donut holes, dried cranberries.

Lunch: Spaghetti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, orange wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple wedges.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, corn, cookie, diced pears.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Sept. 23

Three cheese ziti with beef, buttered Brussels sprouts, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raisin salad, cornbread, brownie.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.

Friday, Sept. 27

Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, mac and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

