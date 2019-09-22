Elmore City-Pernell
Sept. 23-27
Monday
Breakfast: Waffle and toppings, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, baby carrots fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Waffle, scrambled eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, caesar salad, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Sept. 23-27
Monday
Breakfast: Long johns, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Riblet sandwiches, tater tots, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Crunchy tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Charburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Sept. 23-27
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce, tomato, cheese, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancakes, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, corn, hot roll, diced peaches.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Muffin, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, chips and salsa, pinto beans, salad and ranch, pineapple tidbits.
Thursday
Breakfast: Donut holes, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Spaghetti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple wedges.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, corn, cookie, diced pears.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Sept. 23
Three cheese ziti with beef, buttered Brussels sprouts, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raisin salad, cornbread, brownie.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Sept. 27
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, mac and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
