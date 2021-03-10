School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 11
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, March 12
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
(Spring break is March 15-19)
Whitebead School
Thursday, March 11
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburgers, baked beans, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 12
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit.
(Spring break is March 15-19)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 11
Turkey or chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Friday, March 12
Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, peaches, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Monday, March 15
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, cantaloupe or peaches.
Tuesday, March 16
Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes, broccoli, hot roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, March 17
Chicken pot pie, steamed cabbage, beets, cornbread, cherry cobbler.
Thursday, March 18
Sloppy joe sandwich, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, mixed fruit, wacky cake.
Friday, March 19
Ham and great northern beans, greens of choice, sliced onions, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, apple crisp.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
