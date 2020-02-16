Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Feb. 17-21
Monday
No School
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Waffles, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage patty, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, green beans, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Feb. 17-21
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, breadsticks, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, bagel with cream cheese, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, roll, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Crispy beef taco with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit, wacky cake.
Whitebead School
Feb. 17-21
Monday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, carrots and ranch, applesauce cup.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Yogurt and granola, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Hot dog, corn, carrots and ranch, mixed berry cup.
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange oranges.
Lunch: Roasted chicken, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread, diced peaches.
Friday
Breakfast: Cereal, apple wedges.
Lunch: Chicken patty, tater tots, green peas, hot roll, assorted fruit.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Feb. 17
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, California blend, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, chocolate chips cookie.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Chicken broccoli rice casserole, side salad, dinner roll, pineapple fluff.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll, tropical fruit mix.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Ranchers chicken, whole kernel corn, roasted cauliflower, dinner roll, iced cake.
Friday, Feb. 21
Beans and ham, sautéed spinach, potato wedges, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
