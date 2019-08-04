Listings for school menus will return in next weekend's edition. The first day of school in the Pauls Valley, Whitebead and Elmore City-Pernell districts is Thursday, Aug. 15.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Aug. 5
Salmon patty, lemon herb penna with onion slices and mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Beef stew, cole slaw, beets, cornbread, brownie.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Swiss steak with tomato and onion, hominy casserole, green beans, hot roll, carrot cake with icing.
Friday, Aug. 9
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, apple crumb cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.