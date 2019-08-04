Listings for school menus will return in next weekend's edition. The first day of school in the Pauls Valley, Whitebead and Elmore City-Pernell districts is Thursday, Aug. 15.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Aug. 5

Salmon patty, lemon herb penna with onion slices and mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Beef stew, cole slaw, beets, cornbread, brownie.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, fruit cobbler.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Swiss steak with tomato and onion, hominy casserole, green beans, hot roll, carrot cake with icing.

Friday, Aug. 9

Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, apple crumb cake.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

Tags

This Week's Circulars