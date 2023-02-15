School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Feb. 16

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, refried beans, salsa, fruit, wacky cake.

Friday, Feb. 17

No School

Monday, Feb. 20

Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic stick, salad, cake.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Baked potatoes with the fixings, salad, roll, fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday, Feb. 24

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Thursday, Feb. 16

Breakfast: Toast and yogurt, cereal, apple.

Lunch: Corn dog, seasoned potato wedges, corn, peaches.

Friday, Feb. 17

No School

Monday, Feb. 20

No School

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Breakfast: Waffles, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, apple.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, peaches.

Lunch: BBQ pulled pork loaded, baked potato, dinner roll, green beans, fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, cereal, apple.

Lunch: Beef hot dog, French fries, salad, peaches.

Friday, Feb. 24

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheese personal pizza, baby carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Ham and turkey sandwich, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.

Monday, Feb. 20 – Taco salad with tortillas, Mexicali corn, pinto beans, sopapilla cheesecake.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Tuna or chicken casserole, carrots, fruit, biscuit, cookies.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheddar soup, tossed salad, roll or crackers, fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato soup, oatmeal cookies.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

