School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, refried beans, salsa, fruit, wacky cake.
Friday, Feb. 17
No School
Monday, Feb. 20
Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic stick, salad, cake.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potatoes with the fixings, salad, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Toast and yogurt, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Corn dog, seasoned potato wedges, corn, peaches.
Friday, Feb. 17
No School
Monday, Feb. 20
No School
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Breakfast: Waffles, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, apple.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, peaches.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork loaded, baked potato, dinner roll, green beans, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Beef hot dog, French fries, salad, peaches.
Friday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheese personal pizza, baby carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Feb. 16 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.
Friday, Feb. 17 – Ham and turkey sandwich, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.
Monday, Feb. 20 – Taco salad with tortillas, Mexicali corn, pinto beans, sopapilla cheesecake.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Tuna or chicken casserole, carrots, fruit, biscuit, cookies.
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheddar soup, tossed salad, roll or crackers, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 23 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato soup, oatmeal cookies.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.