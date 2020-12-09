Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Dec. 10
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Vegetable beef soup, grilled cheese sandwich, pickle spear, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 11
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, baked beans, fruit, wacky cake.
Monday, Dec. 14
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, green peas, salad, fruit, cake.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Breakfast: Oatmeal with cinnamon and sugar, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, ranch beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 18
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Dec. 10
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken ziti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 11
Breakfast: French toast, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit, cookie.
Monday, Dec. 14
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potato, diced ham, steamed broccoli, fruit.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Breakfast: Mini waffles, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, salad, pinto beans, chips, salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Breakfast: Donuts, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll, cake, strawberries..
Friday, Dec. 18
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Dec. 10
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage with gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 11
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, biscuit, roasted carrots, garden salad, fruit.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, Italian salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef soft taco, Fritos and salsa, refried beans, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 18
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted pork loin, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, iced sugar cookie, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 10
Swiss steak with tomato and onions, green beans, hominy casserole, hot roll, iced carrot cake.
Friday, Dec. 11
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, salsa, apple crumb cake.
Monday, Dec. 14
Three-cheese ziti with beef, buttered Brussels sprouts, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raisin salad, cornbread, brownie.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Dec. 18
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
