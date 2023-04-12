School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 13
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, oatmeal cookie.
Friday, April 14
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, pickle spear, ranch beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Monday, April 17
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, veggie sticks with ranch, cornbread, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, April 18
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, hot roll, fruit.
Wednesday, April 19
Breakfast: Donuts, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Tater tots casserole, green beans, hot roll, salad, fruit.
Thursday, April 20
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, French fries, baked beans, fruit, brownie.
Friday, April 21
No School
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 13 – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, fruit, biscuit, bar.
Friday, April 14 – BLT or grilled cheese, tomato soup, lettuce and tomatoes or tossed green salad, bread, pudding or gelatin.
Monday, April 17 – Beef or chicken enchiladas, Mexican corn, cauliflower salad, pudding or flan.
Tuesday, April 18 – Oven-fried steak with gravy, au gratin potatoes, zucchini and squash, roll, cobbler.
Wednesday, April 19 – Breakfast casserole, strawberries and bananas, tomato slices, biscuit, bar.
Thursday, April 20 – Ham or turkey chef's salad, potato soup, crackers, cake.
Friday, April 21 – Beef goulash, pea salad, copper penny carrots, cornbread, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
