School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, April 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, veggie sticks with ranch, cornbread, fruit.

Friday, April 8

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, snickerdoodle.

Monday, April 11

Breakfast: Chocolate long johns, sausage links, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, fruit, oatmeal raisin cookie.

Tuesday, April 12

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, garlic bread, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, April 13

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday, April 14

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.

Friday, April 15

No School

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, April 7

Breakfast: Donut holes, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, French fries, fruit.

Friday, April 8

No School

Monday, April 11

Breakfast: Cinnamon sugar pancake bites, fruit.

Lunch: Chili cheese coney, tater tots, fruit.

Tuesday, April 12

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, green beans, fruit.

Wednesday, April 13

Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Nacho bar with beef, queso, chips, beans and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, April 14

Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.

Lunch: Personal pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.

Friday, April 15

No School

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, April 7 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.

Friday, April 8 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.

Monday, April 11 – Sausage/egg casserole with gravy, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and jelly, mixed fruit.

Tuesday, April 12 – Spaghetti and meat sauce, tossed salad with tomatoes, corn, garlic toast, blushing pears or peaches.

Wednesday, April 13 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni salad, green peas, fruit cobbler.

Thursday, April 14 – Salisbury stead with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, dinner roll, carrot cake with frosting.

Friday, April 15 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed green salad with tomatoes, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

