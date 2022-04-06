School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, veggie sticks with ranch, cornbread, fruit.
Friday, April 8
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, snickerdoodle.
Monday, April 11
Breakfast: Chocolate long johns, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, fruit, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday, April 12
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, garlic bread, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, April 13
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, April 14
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.
Friday, April 15
No School
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, April 7
Breakfast: Donut holes, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, French fries, fruit.
Friday, April 8
No School
Monday, April 11
Breakfast: Cinnamon sugar pancake bites, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese coney, tater tots, fruit.
Tuesday, April 12
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, April 13
Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Nacho bar with beef, queso, chips, beans and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, April 14
Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.
Friday, April 15
No School
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 7 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday, April 8 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.
Monday, April 11 – Sausage/egg casserole with gravy, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and jelly, mixed fruit.
Tuesday, April 12 – Spaghetti and meat sauce, tossed salad with tomatoes, corn, garlic toast, blushing pears or peaches.
Wednesday, April 13 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni salad, green peas, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, April 14 – Salisbury stead with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, dinner roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Friday, April 15 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed green salad with tomatoes, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
