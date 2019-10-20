Elmore City-Pernell
Oct. 21-25
Monday
No School
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pork loin, baked beans, corn, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, Italian salad, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Oct. 21-25
Monday
No School
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit, salsa.
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, roll salad, fruit, cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Quesadilla, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Oct. 21-25
Monday
Breakfast: Donut holes, peach cups.
Lunch: Mac and cheese, roasted broccoli, corn, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Sausage and egg biscuit, blueberries.
Lunch: Tacos and salad, pinto beans, chips and salsa, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cereal, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich with lettuce and tomato, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.
Breakfast: Pancakes, orange wedges.
Lunch: Lasagna, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, apple crisp.
Friday
Breakfast: Dutch waffles, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, tater tots, carrots and ranch, cookie, fruit.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Oct. 21
Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion salad, cream broccoli soup, chocolate cake
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, sliced bread, pound cake with whipped topping.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.
Friday, Oct. 25
Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
