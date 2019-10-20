Elmore City-Pernell

Oct. 21-25

Monday

No School

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ pork loin, baked beans, corn, dinner roll, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pasta, bread stick, green beans, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, Italian salad, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Oct. 21-25

Monday

No School

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit, salsa.

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, roll salad, fruit, cookie.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Quesadilla, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Oct. 21-25

Monday

Breakfast: Donut holes, peach cups.

Lunch: Mac and cheese, roasted broccoli, corn, diced peaches.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Sausage and egg biscuit, blueberries.

Lunch: Tacos and salad, pinto beans, chips and salsa, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cereal, assorted fruit.

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich with lettuce and tomato, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.

Breakfast: Pancakes, orange wedges.

Lunch: Lasagna, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, apple crisp.

Friday

Breakfast: Dutch waffles, assorted fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger, tater tots, carrots and ranch, cookie, fruit.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Oct. 21

Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion salad, cream broccoli soup, chocolate cake

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, sliced bread, pound cake with whipped topping.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.

Friday, Oct. 25

Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

