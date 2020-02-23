Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Feb. 24-28
Monday
Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pineapple glazed ham, dinner roll, roasted carrots, corn, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast taco cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, Italian salad, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Feb. 24-28
Monday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, cheese and crackers, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, pickle spear, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potato with ham, cheese, sour cream, broccoli, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, banana pudding.
Thursday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, refried beans with cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, baked chips, ranch beans, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Feb. 24-28
Monday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, assorted fruit cups
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffin, blueberries.
Lunch: Cheese nachos, chicken and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, green beans, cookie, diced pears.
Thursday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, apples wedges.
Lunch: Mac and cheese, green peas, corn, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, sliced strawberries.
Lunch: Potato soup, cheese stick, roasted broccoli, garlic bread stick, assorted fruit.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Feb. 24
Chicken tortilla with guacamole, black beans and sour cream, sugar cookie.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, sautéed zucchini, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fish sticks, coleslaw, mac and cheese, hush puppies, blushing pears.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Sliced baked ham, baked sweet potato, roasted cauliflower, dinner roll, chocolate pie.
Friday, Feb. 28
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, side salad, garlic bread, banana nut bread.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
