Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Feb. 24-28

Monday

Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pineapple glazed ham, dinner roll, roasted carrots, corn, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast taco cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza round, Italian salad, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Feb. 24-28

Monday

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, cheese and crackers, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit.

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, pickle spear, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Baked potato with ham, cheese, sour cream, broccoli, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, banana pudding.

Thursday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, refried beans with cheese, salsa, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, baked chips, ranch beans, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Feb. 24-28

Monday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, assorted fruit cups

Lunch: BBQ sandwich, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Muffin, blueberries.

Lunch: Cheese nachos, chicken and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cinnamon apples.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, green beans, cookie, diced pears.

Thursday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, apples wedges.

Lunch: Mac and cheese, green peas, corn, orange wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, sliced strawberries.

Lunch: Potato soup, cheese stick, roasted broccoli, garlic bread stick, assorted fruit.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Feb. 24

Chicken tortilla with guacamole, black beans and sour cream, sugar cookie.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, sautéed zucchini, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Fish sticks, coleslaw, mac and cheese, hush puppies, blushing pears.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Sliced baked ham, baked sweet potato, roasted cauliflower, dinner roll, chocolate pie.

Friday, Feb. 28

Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, side salad, garlic bread, banana nut bread.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you