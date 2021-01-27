School-Seniors Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 29
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate pudding with topping.
Monday, Feb. 1
Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese dog, tater tots, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, sugar cookie.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos with meat, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and salsa, refried beans, rice, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 5
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, pickle spear, ranch beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, salad, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 29
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, cookie, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ mini meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 29
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, baby carrots with ranch, cinnamon stick, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Breakfast: Breakfast bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, dinner roll, roasted carrots, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ mini meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taquitos, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 5
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, caesar salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Jan. 28
Turkey or chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 29
Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, peaches, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Monday, Feb. 1
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, cantaloupe or peaches.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes, broccoli, hot roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Chicken pot pie, steamed cabbage, beets, cornbread, cherry cobbler.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Sloppy joe sandwich, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, mixed fruit, wacky cake.
Friday, Feb. 5
Ham and great Northern beans, greens of choice with sliced onions, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, apple crisp.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.