School stuff not so far away

It may seem like a long way off but it's not, which is of course are the enrollments in preparation for next month's start of a brand new school year.
For all schools in Pauls Valley back-to-school enrollment dates are early in the month.
The times of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. are for each enrollment at each of the schools.
At Pauls Valley Elementary School the enrollment schedule is:
• Pre-K and Kindergarten – Tuesday, Aug. 2.
• 1st Grade – Wednesday, Aug. 3.
• 2nd Grade – Thursday, Aug. 4.
• 3rd Grade – Friday, Aug. 5.
Enrollment at Pauls Valley Intermediate School will be on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4. This is for all the grades at the school – four, five and six.
• New students in the library.
• Current students in the cafeteria.
Enrollment for grades seven, eight and nine at PV Junior High is Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4.
The schedule for students at PV High School is:
• New students on Monday, Aug. 8.
• Seniors on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
• Juniors on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
• Sophomores on Thursday, Aug. 11.
A fun and free summer program is continuing this month at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
It's called the Xtreme Summer Fun program as those invited to participate are children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
A variety of activities and games will be offered most weekday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in July for kids up to grade six. All get a snack to start the session and end it with a free lunch.
The theme for July 18-22 is Splash Week. Children taking part in the last week of this summer's program, July 25-29, will decide the activities each day.
A summer reading program is continuing at Pauls Valley's public library.
A “Movie and Popcorn” activity is offered at 2 p.m. every Thursday in July at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
There are also a summer reading bingo, a scavenger hunt in the library and kids can also create their own bookmark. Blank bookmarks are at the library or participants can make their own. Either way the deadline is July 30.
The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture series supported by Oklahoma Humanities is now not far way at the PV library
The theme of this next book series is “Hope Amidst Hardship,” which is set to go from August through December.
Books include “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls, “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio, “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts, “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd and “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
Now in place is the second go-round for the Pauls Valley Public Library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park.
This one involves 20 story signs spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The newest book will be “Augustus and His Smile” by Catherine Rayner.
