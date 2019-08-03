School supplies again turn to 'love'

Parents of students set to attend schools in Pauls Valley and Whitebead need to remember school supplies for their little ones will be waiting for them on the first day of school.
The supplies are coming thanks to the second year of the Love PV drive. More on that will come later.
That first day of classes for both local school districts is Thursday, Aug. 15.
At Jefferson Early Learning Center, Jackson Elementary and Lee Elementary the time to get the little ones enrolled is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Open houses at the elementary schools are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
• At PV Junior High the enrollment is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 5-6 for packet pick-up and Wednesday, Aug. 7 for packet returns.
Schedule pick-up for 8th and 9th grade students is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Orientation for new students and 7th grade is at 6 p.m. Aug. 13.
• Enrollment at PV High School is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new students on Tuesday, Aug. 6; seniors on Wednesday, Aug. 7; juniors on Thursday, Aug. 8; and sophomores on Friday, Aug. 9.
• Whitebead School will host Meet Your Teacher Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. There will also be a new bus reveal.
• For Paoli students Meet The Teacher Night is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The first day of classes in Paoli is Wednesday, Aug. 14.
•••
Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds.
This Head Start service covers all of Garvin County, along with McClain and Stephens counties.
Call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information about Delta Head Start.
Applications are also available online or at the Delta office in PV, 225 West McClure.
