Schools-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Nov. 11

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 12

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, wacky cake.

Monday, Nov. 15

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Soft beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and cheese, beans, rice, fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Sausage biscuits, fruit.

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, ranch beans, fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, crackers and cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey and dressing with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie with topping.

Friday, Nov. 19

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, ranch beans, fruit.

(Thanksgiving break all week Nov. 22-26)

Whitebead School

Thursday, Nov. 11

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 12

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, chips, fruit.

Monday, Nov. 15

Breakfast: Apple cinnamon oatmeal, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, caesar salad, fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Southwest chicken pot pie, biscuit, roasted carrots, fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit, cereal.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork, baked potato, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 19

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.

(Thanksgiving break all week Nov. 22-26)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Nov. 11 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni and tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.

Friday, Nov. 12 – Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.

Monday, Nov. 15 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit cup.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Chicken pot pie with veggies, Harvard beets, rice pudding with lemon sauce.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Sloppy joe sandwich, sliced tomatoes, green pea salad, apple crisp.

Thursday, Nov. 18 – Chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, copper penny carrots, cornbread, snicker doodle cookies.

Friday, Nov. 19 – Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

