Schools-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, wacky cake.
Monday, Nov. 15
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Soft beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and cheese, beans, rice, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Sausage biscuits, fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, ranch beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, crackers and cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and dressing with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie with topping.
Friday, Nov. 19
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, ranch beans, fruit.
(Thanksgiving break all week Nov. 22-26)
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, chips, fruit.
Monday, Nov. 15
Breakfast: Apple cinnamon oatmeal, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, caesar salad, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Southwest chicken pot pie, biscuit, roasted carrots, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit, cereal.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork, baked potato, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 19
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
(Thanksgiving break all week Nov. 22-26)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 11 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni and tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.
Friday, Nov. 12 – Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.
Monday, Nov. 15 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Chicken pot pie with veggies, Harvard beets, rice pudding with lemon sauce.
Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Sloppy joe sandwich, sliced tomatoes, green pea salad, apple crisp.
Thursday, Nov. 18 – Chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, copper penny carrots, cornbread, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, Nov. 19 – Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.