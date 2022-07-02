SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
On Friday, June 24, the news that millions of Americans have anxiously been awaiting was finally handed down: the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and states now have full authority on abortion laws.
I am thrilled at this news and am overjoyed at the right to life.
Many legislators and Oklahomans, including myself, across the state have been working toward and praying for this day.
In 2021, I authored House Bill 1904, which required all abortions performed within the state to be performed by an OBGYN. I carried this bill to limit the number of abortions that could be performed within our state until Roe was overturned.
The Oklahoma Legislature had previously passed a "trigger law" to outlaw abortion within the state if Roe v. Wade was overturned.
The law went into effect last week once the attorney general certified the decision, making abortion illegal in the state except to save the life of the mother.
I am very proud to live in a state that values life at all stages, and I hope each Oklahoman steps up to support these women.
Helping our neighbors is one of the many things that sets apart Americans, and our willingness to help those in need is something I deeply love about our country.
As we celebrate Independence Day, I've been reflecting on what I believe makes our country the greatest in the world.
A total of 246 years ago, the seeds were planted for a democratic government that, until July 4, 1776, was just a theory. Since then, each generation has fought to protect our freedoms and pass them onto their children and grandchildren.
Let's remember that these freedoms were gained through immense sacrifice.
I hope you celebrate safely and take the opportunity to thank a service member for their sacrifice to protect the incredible freedoms we can enjoy in the United States!
As always, please reach out with any questions or thoughts you would like to share. You may reach me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
