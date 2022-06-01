Scout camp brings wild west fun

Sign-ups are now open for a scouting camp meant to bring some of the fun parts of the wild west to Pauls Valley.
The Washita District of the Cub Scouts, which serves Garvin and Murray counties, has scheduled a Wild Wild West Camp for June 27 through July 1 at Wacker Park in PV.
The idea is to recruit a few more youngsters kindergarten through the fifth grade to the world of scouting.
“This is for boys and girls, and we’re hoping to get some kids to sign up for scouting,” said Rachel Fisher.
“We lost a lot of kids in COVID,” she said about the numbers dropping out of the scouts over the last couple of years.
“Now we are just hoping to get some kids signed up.”
Here in Pauls Valley the “twilight” camp is scheduled to go from 3:30 to 9 p.m. each day during that week.
Another camp from the Arbuckle Area Council of the scouts will be the same week in Ada, while another will also be in Ardmore.
According to Fisher, the camp will be filled with a number of activities meant for the younger crowd.
“This is very Cub Scout geared, so all the activities will be for that age,” she said.
“When you get to the camp it will feel like you walked into the wild wild west.”
Some of those activities will likely be archery, BB guns, STEM crafts and games of all kinds.
“They’ll build small wagons and possibly even race the wagons. They’ll make their own butter and then eat it.”
The application deadline is June 16 can go online or contact Fisher at 580-898-2070 or the council office at 580-223-0831.
