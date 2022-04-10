Seek the Lord while you can

Our heavenly Father loves us and cares about us. God wants us to seek Him and draw near Him with confidence and faith.
“Seek the Lord while He may be found, Call upon Him while He is near. Let the wicked forsake his way, And the unrighteous man his thoughts; Let him return to the Lord, And He will have mercy on him; And to our God, For He will abundantly pardon.” (Isaiah 55:6-7)
Not seeking and failing to call upon the Lord while He is near means we miss the opportunity to get to know God and miss out on the blessings that He promises.
Hebrews tells us that, without faith, it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that God is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.
“But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6)
Isaiah stresses the need for repentance among God’s people. By turning around from doing things our way and turning to God to do it His way.
It means forsaking our manner because God’s restoration work is through repentance. We need to understand that the battleground for our walk with the Lord is often found in our minds and our thoughts.
“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ,” (2 Corinthians 10:4-5)
Paul also stated that we are not to be conformed to this world, but to be transformed by renewing our minds, that we may prove what the good and acceptable and perfect will of God is.
“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” (Romans 12:2)
When anyone turns to the Lord and leaves their sinful way and thoughts, the Lord will have mercy on them and pardon them.
“The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:9)
If you are being drawn to seeking God, that is the work of the Holy Spirit because it is as the Bible tells us.
“And when He has come, He will convict the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment: of sin, because they do not believe in Me;” (John 16:8-9)
If we want to establish a personal relationship with God, we must invite Jesus into our hearts as our personal Savior.
As Jesus comes into our lives, our faith grows; and as we repent and ask God to forgive and cleanse us, He will.
As we submit to God and ask Him to take total control of our lives, He will lead us if we allow Him.
If you have not already done so, we invite you to receive Jesus into your life. Let Him be your Savior, cleanse you of your sins, and give Him control of your days while you can still do so.
Once your life ends, you have sealed your fate. If you are ready to turn your life over to God, you can talk to the Lord and sincerely tell Him:
“Heavenly Father, I know that I am a sinner and that Jesus died upon the cross to save me. I now open my heart to receive Jesus as my personal Savior. Please forgive me of all my sins. Thank You for helping me be the kind of person You want me to be. Guide and direct me from this day forward so that I will serve You faithfully in everything I say, think and do. In Jesus’ Name. Amen”
Remember to always seek God with all of your heart, soul, and mind.
Put God first in everything and in everything; give Him thanks and praise.
Keep your mind on the things of heaven, not on what the world says, because God is faithful and righteous, never-changing, always the same; loving, kind, merciful, forgiving, and true.
