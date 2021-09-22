Seeking God with all our heart

Giving someone our attention is the greatest gift because our time is our life.
When we turn our face to someone and focus our attention on them, it makes them feel like we genuinely care and are interested in what they have to say.
“And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart.” (Jeremiah 29:13)
We can do this with God by turning our face to God in prayer.
Just look up and show God that we are seeking Him and wanting to talk.
Even though it is an excellent way to pray, nothing in the Bible says that the only way to pray is to close our eyes or bow our heads as He listens anywhere and anytime.
After we listen to God through His Word, then we need to seek God.
There are a lot of promises in the Bible for those who seek God. As we persistently seek God, we will start learning how to live.
“I love those who love me, And those who seek me diligently will find me.” (Proverbs 8:17)
If we are having trouble finding God, we need to make sure we seek God with the right motives by wanting to know Him and not just wanting to get something from God.
We will find God when we want to know Him, not just when we have some time.
When we pursue God first, we do not have to worry about all the other things the world says we need to stress over. Give
God your attention and turn your face to Him, and show God that you want to give God first place in your life.
Would you like God to reward your business, finances, relationships, and your future? Then seek God.
“Heavenly Father, You said in Your Word to seek You first and Your Kingdom and all these things will be added unto me. I want to know You more every day. I honor and praise You for You have given me life, and a life in You. Your Word will be the lamp unto my feet and light unto my pathway. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
