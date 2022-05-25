Seeking God's presence everyday

I-Bible
Each day, we move from task to task, checking items off our to-do lists. But no matter how many things that we check off, we can still feel like there are not enough hours in the day to complete everything. This constant state of pressure leaves us stressed and tired.
“One thing I have desired of the Lord, That will I seek: That I may dwell in the house of the Lord All the days of my life, To behold the beauty of the Lord, And to inquire in His temple.” (Psalm 27:4)
David sought to be in God’s presence every single day because David knew that only God could provide peace, protection, and provision in his life.
A relationship with God was where David found peace, security, and tranquility; God offers us the same today.
“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” (Matthew 6:33)
By spending time in God’s presence through prayer, reading the Bible, and spending time with God, we invite God to pour His peace, protection, and provision into our lives.
Putting God first, not just completing our to-do lists but making time for God in our busy lives, is the only way to experience true peace and security.
Do you feel overwhelmed by your daily life?
Begin praying specifically about what overwhelms you. Ask God for peace, provision, and protection in your life.
“Heavenly Father, I seek You first in my life. I want what only You can give. The world around me is loud with many cares, problems, and heartaches. As I come to You in prayer, thanksgiving, and praise, I know I will have Your peace dwelling within. You are the way maker for all of my needs, heartaches, and cares. Your love is all I need. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.