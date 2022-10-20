Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. * WIND...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...83 to 87. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&