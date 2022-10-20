By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Last week we discussed issues related to the failure to select a guardian, including possible intra-family contests. The problems that occur include:
A. Attempts to disqualify the person seeking guardianship.
B. The selection of an incompetent or self-serving person to act as guardian.
C. Constant conflict between a selected guardian and other members of the family.
D. Death or other inability to act on the part of a person previously selected to act as guardian.
Of course, the person that you personally select to act as your guardian will receive priority from the appointing judge.
You can select that person and document your wishes in your Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care or in your Advance Directive – Living Will.
It is desirable that in so doing you have a thorough knowledge of the person you select and also an understanding of what a guardian is required to do. You should evaluate the following:
A. Is my candidate physically able to perform?
B. Is he mentally able and knowledgeable of making the decisions necessary including managing money?
C. Will that person be able to devote sufficient time to managing your health care, finances, living arrangements, etc?
D. Is that person likely to remain available, both geographically and to perform the duties?
E. What is the “political” climate for your selection? Are other members of the family likely to be supportive or combative?
F. Will the proposed guardian be able to deal with the regular reporting and record keeping required by the court?
G. Is a guardianship really necessary or would a Durable Power of Attorney for Property and Health Care provide adequate authority for the designated person to act on your behalf?
Next week, a review of the relative benefits of a guardianship versus Durable Power of Attorney.
