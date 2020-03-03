Seminar offers guide to beef quality

Noble Research Institute in Ardmore will host a Beef Quality Assurance Certification seminar from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Noble Research Institute Kruse Auditorium.
Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) helps guide the daily ranch activities of cattle producers who embrace it.
The nationally coordinated, state-implemented program is designed to educate producers on the importance of best management practices, such as vaccination and medicine handling and records as well as proper nutrition for each stage of production.
“BQA practices start at the ranch,” said Robert Wells, Ph.D., Noble Research Institute livestock consultant.
“Ranchers care for their cattle daily and strive to provide a healthy and safe environment for their livestock.”
Attendees will learn about:
• The history of Beef Quality Assurance
• The importance of carcass quality
• Proper vaccination practices and protocols
• The importance of a defined breeding program and genetics
• Proper animal handling
• The importance of record keeping
• Basic cattle nutrition considerations
Attendees can earn BQA certification by completing this seminar and taking a short test at the conclusion.
The certification allows the industry to document to consumers that cattle producers are engaged and properly promoting a safe, nutritious, wholesome product.
There is no registration fee, but preregistration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events online.
