Seminar to focus on pecans

The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore will host a Demonstrating Pecan Orchard Floor Management field day from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Noble Research Institute McMillan Farm, located at 14797 McMillan Road, in Madill.
Noble Research Institute pecan specialists will demonstrate proper use and management of common equipment needed in pecan orchards.
For an additional management option, they will discuss how cover crops can be planted in the orchard floor.
An effective orchard floor management program integrates the many needs of pecan tree production,” said Charlie Graham, Ph.D., Noble Research Institute senior pecan specialist.
“Good orchard floor cover doesn’t compete with trees for moisture and nutrients.”
Pecan growers with established orchards are encouraged to attend. This event is in the field, so weather-appropriate attire is encouraged.
There is no registration fee, but attendees must register online by Sept. 10 to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events online.
