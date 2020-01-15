By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
Landowner rights are generally considered to be sacred in this country, but it takes little more than a knock on the door or a phone call from a pipeline company demanding access to your land to suddenly throw those sacred assumptions into question.
Perhaps you’ve been approached with an offer for wind energy generation, drilling mud disposal, or farm pond use for fracking.
While many companies do their best to have a good relationship with landowners and follow all laws and regulations, there are exceptions.
Landowners are wise to educate themselves as much as possible to understand their rights. They should research the company’s track record as well as what to look for in a contract.
Agriculture producers leasing land should also be aware of their rights.
To help landowners and leasers better understand their rights and help alleviate the stress that can come with these land access activities, OSU Extension and Mid-America Technology Center (MATC) will offer a free Landowner Rights Seminar.
Attorneys George Brawley and Trae Gray, both of whom are well respected in this field, will share their extensive knowledge and experience with attendees.
The seminar will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the MATC Administration Building, Room 121 (Auditorium), 27438 State Highway 59, in Wayne.
Those interested in attending can call the extension offices in Cleveland County at 405-321-4774, Garvin County at 405-238-6681 or McClain County at 405-527-2174. They can also contact Jona Kay Squires with MATC at 405-449-7623 or http://www.matech.edu/ag.
(Melissa Koesler is the director of the Garvin County OSU Extension and serves as an agriculture and 4-H educator, melissa.koesler@okstate.edu.)
