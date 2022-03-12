Senate bills move toward floor votes

By Sen. Greg McCortney
Senate Review
We’re continuing to focus on floor work ahead of the March 24 deadline for the full Senate to vote on measures that began in this chamber. If you’ve ever wondered why we need to enact new laws, I can point to several good measures we approved this past week to demonstrate why this is necessary.
Technological advances can bring new conveniences into our lives, but often require changes in the statutes in order to be able to take advantage of them.
Autonomous vehicles (AVs) represent one of those areas. These vehicles operate without a driver –something that sounded a bit like science fiction not that long ago, but the fact is they’re already on the roads in 19 other states, and another 20 have passed legislation to allow testing ahead of authorizing their use.
Oklahoma is the only state on the I-40 corridor that doesn’t allow AVs, which puts Oklahoma at an economic and public safety disadvantage. We’re already having supply chain issues and a shortage of truck drivers.
Senate Bill 1541 will set up the regulatory framework, including proper insurance and safety protocols.
Already, some 300,000 driverless deliveries have been made without a single incident, so we know these AVs can operate safely and efficiently.
Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas have already approved similar regulatory language.
Over the past several years, we’ve learned that investigations of crimes against children can be conducted in a less traumatic way, through the use of multidisciplinary teams of investigators so that children didn’t have to be retraumatized by having to repeat their stories to health care professionals, police and others.
It’s an approach that has proven highly successful, and SB 1163 would enable us to use that same multidisciplinary team approach to investigate cases involving the abuse of elderly and vulnerable adults in Oklahoma.
Another issue we’ve focused this session is ensuring a tax benefit intended for 100 percent disabled veterans, their spouses or widows or widowers, isn’t fraudulently used by those who do not qualify.
Not only is this an insult to those veterans and their family members, but it also means our core services, like health care, public safety, education and transportation, are not getting all the public dollars they should.
Currently, the Oklahoma Tax Commission has approximately 32,000 military tax-exempt certificates on file, but according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Oklahoma only has 16,000 fully service-disabled veterans. SB 1177 would call for the placement of a special designation on our Oklahoma driver licenses to make it easy to see if a person truly qualifies for this benefit.
We also approved SB 1573, which will help our local law enforcement by setting up a three-year timeframe for officers to attest that have completed all required continuing education and are still qualified for certification through CLEET.
The measure also strengthens CLEET’s statutory authorization to stop an officer who had previously voluntarily surrendered their certification to avoid revocation or other disciplinary action from moving from one jurisdiction to another.
Our Oklahoma law officers are nothing short of hometown heroes, serving with bravery and integrity.
But when there is a bad actor, this change will help us better address those situations.
Each of these measures, and countless others we’ll be voting on this session, will move our state forward in a number of areas, but all require changes in state statutes to do so.
These bills must next be considered by the House of Representatives, bringing them another step closer to becoming law.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
(Greg McCortney, R-Ada, represents District 13 in the state Senate, which includes much of Garvin County.)
