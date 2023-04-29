Senate bills on the move

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
This week, we hit the deadline for Senate floor votes on bills sent over from the House of Representatives. By Thursday’s deadline, we’d voted on more than 100 House measures, covering a wide range of public policy concerns.
I think most of you know I have a passion for legislation that is aimed at improving the health and quality of life of Oklahomans, and we passed several measures this week that I believe will advance that effort.
We approved HB 1368, the Caring for Caregivers Act, creating a targeted income tax credit for those Oklahomans who are providing care for an older loved one at home.
This bill would provide a tax credit of up to $2,000 annually, and up to $3,000 if the relative they are caring for has Alzheimer’s or other related dementias, and for those caring for family members who are veterans.
Caregiving is an exhausting, demanding labor of love, that ultimately makes it possible for more Oklahomans to stay in their homes longer.
The cost to taxpayers if these individuals had to be cared for in a long-term care facility could easily approach $69,000 a year, so this bill will help those individuals providing care and save tax dollars.
We also passed HB 1035, which would provide excused absences for student mental health counseling or occupational therapy sessions if the parent or guardian submits a written request to the school beforehand, along with documentation from the provider.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children and young people between the ages of 10 and 24, and mental health issues among children and teens only worsened during the pandemic, so it is imperative we remove obstacles that could lead some families to forego treatment due to concerns that the appointments may not be excused.
Meanwhile, the House approved a Senate measure this past week to provide paid maternity leave for state employees.
SB 193 will provide six weeks of paid maternity leave for full-time state employees following the birth or adoption of a child.
Mothers would have to be full-time state employees for at least two years to be eligible, but would not have to use their vacation or sick leave for those six weeks. They would still have the option to use their accrued leave for any additional time off for up to 12 weeks under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
One of the biggest problems Oklahoma faces is retaining experienced, qualified employees. Better supporting new moms can help with recruiting and retaining great employees.
I think most of us consider Oklahoma to be a very pro-family values state. Enacting measures like these is proof that we do indeed value families.
It's my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
