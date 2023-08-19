Each year the National Defense Authorization Act (known as the Defense Bill or NDAA) gives Congress an opportunity to update our national defense priorities and provide for our military’s missions, their health, their families, and more. The NDAA recently passed the Senate with my support, and it included multiple amendments from my office.
Like all Oklahomans, I stand firmly behind our military and National Guard installations.
This year’s NDAA included a 5.2 percent pay raise for our service members and Department of Defense civilian workforce along with payroll increases for Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve military technician civilians.
It funds counter-drone technology research and development in our state, which is spearheaded by Oklahoma State University.
I worked to ensure we keep moving forward on the KC-46 hangar at Altus Air Force Base, the Undergraduate Pilot Training Center at Vance Air Force Base, a new power grid and backup power for Fort Sill, and a vehicle maintenance shop in Ardmore to serve our Army National Guard.
The Senate Defense Bill fully funds the purchases of the B-21, T-7, KC-46, E-7, and E-6 as well as Army ammunition for McAlester, general purpose bombs, long-range precision fires, air and missile defense, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), and the Paladin artillery systems for the Army. I also fought this year to prohibit the divestiture of the valuable E-3 at Tinker AFB until the Air Force can adequately transition to the new E-7.
I was able to hold military contractors accountable for dilapidated or dangerous military housing in Oklahoma.
I won the additional funding and authority needed to rebuild L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School on Altus Air Force Base, to provide a modern safe learning environment for children on the base.
I was also able to protect the religious liberty for service members of any faith who face discrimination for living their faith while serving. I fought for military spouses and ensured they have access to good career options while their spouse selflessly serves in defense of our nation. I also introduced updated policies on hiring veterans and retirees in federal positions, so we don’t miss out on their good talent when they move into the private sector.
The Defense Bill ensured pilots could get the necessary training to stay “current” in their pilot rating or designations while they are on inactive duty.
The bill requires an intentional DOD strategy to counter international drug trafficking to help protect citizens from the onslaught of Chinese and Mexican fentanyl.
It also limits ways the communist Chinese government can interact with US military contracts.
We still have outstanding issues to resolve like the Biden administration’s push for increased abortion access in the military or the focus on expanding “diversity, equity, and inclusion” efforts instead of being better prepared for the global threats we face each day.
I will keep working to keep these progressive policies out of our military.
We still have work to do, but these are just some of the wins I secured for our service members this year. Now our bill heads to what’s called a conference committee with the House to work out the differences between our bills by the end of the year.
Our nation is proud of the work and dedication of American service members across the globe who stand watch each day for our freedom. Our families live in safety and opportunity because of their sacrifice.
