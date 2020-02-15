Senate Review

By Greg McCortney
We’ve now concluded the second week of the 2020 legislative session. After a somewhat slow start the first week, partly due to winter weather that shut down the Capitol mid-week, we were in full swing as committees began debating and voting on hundreds of bills in order to meet the February 27 deadline.
I chaired the first meeting of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday, and among the legislation approved was Senate Bill 1201 which I introduced to modernize healthcare information in the state, moving to digital records.
Currently, a patient may have one doctor who works in one practice, and one or even several more doctors that are affiliated with different clinics, hospitals or companies.
By moving medical records to a health information exchange, a doctor or other healthcare professional would be able to access all medical information for a patient regardless of the provider.
This will help reduce situations where conflicting medications may be prescribed by different doctors for the same patient – a situation that could put that individual’s health at risk. It will also help eliminate duplication in medications or treatments and help achieve better patient outcomes
The committee also approved Senate Bill 1278. A new law went into effect last month requiring an electronic prescription for all controlled substances to reduce the chance of prescription forgery, reduce the time it takes to fill a prescription and help avoid possible medication mix-ups.
That law came from a recommendation from the Oklahoma Commission on Opioid Abuse as another tool for combating opioid addiction and prescription fraud.
However, the author of SB 1278, Sen. Dave Rader from Tulsa, pointed out hospice facilities still need the flexibility to use traditional prescriptions. This measure simply extends that flexibility to home hospice care.
In addition to chairing Health and Human Services and my other committee assignments, I am regularly called upon to preside over the full Senate. While I was presiding on Wednesday, the full Senate approved the first bill of the session which would raise the statute of limitations for manslaughter.
A statute of limitations is how much time a prosecutor has to file charges after a crime is either committed or discovered.
For example, it’s seven years for arson, seven for embezzlement of public money and five years for bogus check violations. But the statute of limitations for manslaughter is only three years.
Considering this is a crime that results in the loss of life, it seems prosecutors should have more, not less time to bring the person responsible to justice.
Senate Bill 414 increases the statute of limitations for manslaughter from 3 years to 10. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
